UT Martin scores late, then holds off Austin Peay 17-16

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Keon Howard threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Logan with 35 seconds remaining to give UT Martin a 17-16 victory over Austin Peay. A short kickoff and Sheldon Layman’s 30-yard pass to CJ Evans Jr. on the ensuing series got Austin Peay past midfield, but Maddux Trujillo missed a 49-yard field goal attempt with three seconds left. Howard’s TD pass capped a 20-play, 96-yard, nearly nine-minute drive for UT Martin (6-1, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference), ranked 12th in the FCS Coaches Poll. Koby Perry and Isaiah Norman each had a pick-6 for Austin Peay (3-4, 1-1).