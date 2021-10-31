Atlético beats Betis to end winless run, stay near leaders

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid has put an end to its winless streak by comfortably beating Real Betis 3-0 to stay within striking range of the Spanish league leaders. Atlético got on the board with Yannick Carrasco, João Félix and an own-goal by Betis defender Germán Pezzella under heavy rain at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. It was its first win after consecutive draws against Levante and Real Sociedad in the league and a loss to Liverpool in the Champions League. The victory moved Atlético within two points of leaders Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad.