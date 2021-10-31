Djokovic eyes records in Paris, no Australia decision yet

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic is looking to set more records in his return to competition since his defeat in the U.S. Open final. Djokovic will play both singles and doubles at the Paris Masters, which starts Monday. The top-ranked Serb can break a tie with American great Pete Sampras with a record seventh year-end No. 1 finish. Djokovic currently has a lead of 1,900 points over No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the Race to Turin and could clinch the year-end No. 1 spot in Paris before the end of the season. Djokovic again declined to confirm whether he would play at the Australian Open in January.