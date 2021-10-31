Minnesota tops Sporting KC 2-1 on Reynoso PK

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Emanuel Reynoso’s penalty kick in the 37th minute was the difference as Minnesota strengthened its playoff potential with a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City. It was the first successful penalty kick of the season for Minnesota. Entering the match in eighth place, the Loons conceded a goal in the eighth minute when Johnny Russell’s header from the back post found the foot of Khiry Shelton for the close range score. Minnesota got that back from Franco Fragapane in the 20th minute as he volleyed a loose ball at the 18 into the net.