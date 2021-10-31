Skip to Content
Norwich extends nightmare league run with loss to Leeds

NORWICH, England (AP) — Norwich’s nightmare return to the Premier League has continued as it came off worst from a frenetic four-minute spell against Leeds. Raphinha and Rodrigo grabbed second-half goals Sunday to earn Leeds a 2-1 win at Carrow Road as Marcelo Bielsa’s team picked up a second top-flight victory of the season. Raphinha opened the scoring in the 56th minute before Andrew Omobamidele leveled in the 58th. Just two minutes later the Canaries succumbed to Rodrigo’s long-range effort that slipped through Tim Krul’s grasp. Norwich stays bottom with only two points. Leeds has 10 points from 10 games.

