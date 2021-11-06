Hooker’s 4 TDs help Tennessee top No. 18 Kentucky 45-42

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Hendon Hooker threw a career-high four touchdown passes, including a 6-yard insurance score to Cedric Tillman early in the fourth quarter, and Tennessee held off No. 18 Kentucky 45-42 to halt a two-game losing streak. The Volunteers emerged from a bye to strike quickly in a back-and-forth game between border rivals that totaled 1,073 yards combined. Hooker’s final TD to Tillman with 11:40 remaining proved to be the biggest as Kentucky got within a field goal on Will Levis’ 24-yard touchdown to Izayah Cummings. The Wildcats got one last chance after Chase McGrath’s missed field goal but turned the ball over on downs.