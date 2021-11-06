Lillard has 25, Blazers beat short-handed Lakers 105-90

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 25 points before sitting out the fourth quarter and the Portland Trail Blazers took advantage of the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers for a 105-90 victory. Jusuf Nurkic added 15 points and 17 rebounds for the Blazers, who led by as many as 34 points.Former Blazer Carmelo Anthony had 12 points off the bench for the Lakers, who were without LeBron James because of an abdominal strain. Anthony Davis left the game in the first half with a stomach ailment.