Aston Villa fires manager Dean Smith after 5-game losing run

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa has fired manager Dean Smith with the team mired in a five-match losing run. The Premier League club made the announcement on Sunday. Smith, who guided the club back to the top flight, has paid the price for the team’s disappointing form this season. Friday’s 1-0 defeat at Southampton proved the last act for Smith, that result leaving Villa with just 10 points from their opening 11 games and just two points clear of the relegation zone.