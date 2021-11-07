Browns close chaotic week by dumping Burrow, Bengals 41-16

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for 137 yards and the Cleveland Browns capped a chaotic week by smashing Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 41-16. The Browns came in desperate for a win after dropping three of four. Their situation turned dramatic on Wednesday when star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was exiled for poor behavior and the team decided to release him. Cleveland got an early spark from Denzel Ward’s 99-yard interception return for a touchdown. Chubb scored twice and the Browns sacked Burrow five times and intercepted him twice.