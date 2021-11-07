Conner leads short-handed Cardinals past 49ers 31-17

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — James Conner ran for two touchdowns and caught a 45-yard TD pass from backup quarterback Colt McCoy as the short-handed Arizona Cardinals beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-17. The Cardinals were playing without quarterback Kyler Murray and receivers DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green but still had little trouble completing the season sweep against the 49ers. Conner scored on TD runs on back-to-back drives in the first quarter to stake the Cardinals to a big lead that they never relinquished. The Niners are now winless in four home games this season and are just 1-8 at Levi’s Stadium the past two seasons.