Hatch scores and Spirit down Courage 1-0 in OT

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — Golden Boot winner Ashley Hatch scored in overtime and the Washington Spirit defeated the North Carolina Courage 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs on Sunday night. The Spirit move on to play OL Reign next Sunday in Tacoma, Washington. The second-seeded Reign had a bye for the quarterfinals. The third-seeded Spirit (11-7-6) went undefeated in their final six regular season games. Hatch scored in the 113th minute.