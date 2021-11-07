Hovland buries the field and repeats as winner at Mayakoba

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Viktor Hovland didn’t need any 18th hole dramatics this time. He repeated as winner at Mayakoba and picked up the third title of his young PGA Tour career. The Norwegian star closed with a 67 to win by four shots over Carlos Ortiz. Hovland had to make birdie on the final hole when he won in Puerto Rico in 2020 and at Mayakoba a year ago. This time, his lead was at least three shots during the entire back nine of the World Wide Technology Championship a t Mayakoba. Ortiz made a 30-foot par putt to finish alone in second.