Jaguars dodge injury scare to Lawrence during upset win

By The Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars overcome a huge scare to rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence during their 9-6 upset of the Buffalo Bills. Lawrence, the first overall pick in the 2021 draft, was helped to the locker room for X-rays on his right ankle after getting stepped on in the second quarter. But he returned a few plays later, much to the relief of the Jags, who won just their second game. Rookie left tackle Walker Little, making his first start in place of Cam Robinson, was pushed into Lawrence and stepped on him during a passing play.