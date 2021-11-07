Milan derby ends in draw; Napoli held 1-1 by Verona

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan has been held to a 1-1 draw in a fiercely contested derby match against defending champion Inter Milan and missed the chance to take the outright lead of Serie A. Former Milan midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu converted a penalty for Inter in the 11th minute. Milan leveled thanks to an own-goal by Stefan de Vrij shortly after. Inter had a penalty saved in a high-tempo first half. Stefano Pioli’s Milan remained level on points at the top of Serie A with Napoli, which drew 1-1 against Hellas Verona. Inter is seven points below the top two. José Mourinho’s Roma lost 3-2 at Venezia.