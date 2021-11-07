No. 16 UTSA remains unbeaten with 44-23 win over UTEP

By JOHN ERFORT

Associated Press

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Frank Harris passed for 286 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for two more scores to lead No. 16 UTSA to a 44-23 victory against UTEP at the Sun Bowl. The Roadrunners pushed their school-record win streak to nine games and are one of four undefeated FBS teams. UTSA has won five in a row against UTEP. UTSA wasted no time in taking control, as running back Sincere McCormick darted through a big hole on the left side for a 75-yard touchdown run on the second play after the opening kickoff. McCormick finished with 169 yards on 21 carries.