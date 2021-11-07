Suter, Bertuzzi lead Red Wings to 5-2 win over Vegas

By STEVE KORNACKI

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Pius Suter and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2. Robby Fabbri, Lucas Raymond and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Red Wings. Sam Gagnerm, Filip Hronek and Nick Leddy each had two assists, and Thomas Greiss stopped 38 shots. Nicolas Roy had a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Golden Knights. Laurent Brossoit finished with 25 saves. After Roy gave Vegas the lead 3:48 into the game with his second of the season, Detroit scored the next four goals to take control.