UMass fires coach Walt Bell after 2-23 record over 3 seasons

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts has fired coach Walt Bell after he went 2-23 over three seasons with the Minutemen. The 37-year-old Bell took over one of the toughest jobs in major college football in 2019, but showed few signs of turning it around. UMass fell to 1-8 on Saturday, losing 35-22 to FCS school Rhode Island. The lone victory for UMass this season came against Connecticut. The Minutemen have not won more than four games in any season since moving up to FBS in 2012. UMass has been playing as a football independent since 2016.