49ers lose RT Mike McGlinchey to season-ending quad injury

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey will miss the rest of the season with a torn quadriceps. The 2018 first-round pick got injured during the loss to the Arizona Cardinals in the latest injury blow for the 49ers. Tom Compton stepped in for McGlinchey because rookie Jaylon Moore had practiced mostly on the left side. Coach Kyle Shanahan says both players are options to take that spot, as well as right guard Daniel Brunskill, who has played tackle in the past.