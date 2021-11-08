Barcelona fans welcome new coach Xavi at the Camp Nou

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Thousands of fans have arrived at the Camp Nou to welcome Xavi Hernández as Barcelona’s new coach hoping he can turn the club’s fortunes around after a dismal start to its first season post-Lionel Messi. Xavi was officially introduced on the field at a reception usually offered only to top players. Fans chanted his name and waved Barcelona flags in the stands. The 41-year-old Xavi waved back and sent kisses to the crowd after entering the field alongside president Joan Laporta. Xavi told the fans, “I am very excited. We are the best club in the world and we will work hard to be successful.”