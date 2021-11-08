Bayern on course for another Bundesliga title, 11 games in

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich is already closing in on a record-extending 10th consecutive Bundesliga crown after just 11 games. There are still 23 matches to play but a lack of realistic rivals means the title race is a one-team procession. Bayern’s former chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge tells the Bild tabloid, “Dortmund lost again, now we can start dusting off the championship trophy.” Bayern moved four points clear on Saturday when it defeated third-place Freiburg 2-1 and second-place Borussia Dortmund lost 2-1 at Leipzig. Leipzig was Bayern’s closest challenger last season but it’s not the same since coach Julian Nagelsmann, captain Marcel Sabitzer and defender Dayot Upamecano joined Bayern in the offseason.