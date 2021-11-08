Cavaliers guard Sexton has left knee tear, out indefinitely

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers starting guard Collin Sexton will be sidelined indefinitely after suffering a knee injury on Sunday in a win over the New York Knicks. Sexton got hurt in the second quarter of Cleveland’s 126-109 win, which pushed the surprising Cavs to 7-4 this season. The team said Sexton has a meniscus tear in his knee, which will require additional testing and evaluation. The Cavs did not say anything about surgery, and that Sexton’s status will updated accordingly. A first-round draft pick in 2018, Sexton is averaging 16 points and 3.3 rebounds. The 22-year-old averaged 24.3 points in 60 games for Cleveland last season.