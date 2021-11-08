Cricketer Rafiq gets apology from English county over racism

LEEDS, England (AP) — Cricketer Azeem Rafiq has been praised for his bravery in reporting racism and bullying at Yorkshire by the new chairman of the club. The county has been widely criticized for its handling of the scandal and has already lost sponsors and the right to host England international matches at its Headingley home. New Yorkshire chairman Kamlesh Patel says “we’re sorry for what you and your family have experienced and the way in which we’ve handled this.”