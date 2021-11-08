Grizzlies rally to top Timberwolves in OT, 125-118

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points, Brandon Clarke finished with 20 points and nine rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies put together a furious fourth-quarter rally before defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-118 in overtime. Memphis trailed by as many as 16 with 7:30 left in regulation Monday before a 21-4 rally. The Timberwolves forced overtime with a 39-foot 3-pointer banked in by Karl-Anthony Towns as regulation expired. D’Angelo Russell led the Timberwolves with 30 points, while Anthony Edwards finished with 27 points. Towns had 25 points and 13 rebounds.