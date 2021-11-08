New-looked Jayhawks ready for Michigan State in New York

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Basketball Writer

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas returned just about everyone from last year’s NCAA Tournament team. Yet somehow, the third-ranked Jayhawks look completely different heading into Tuesday’s Champions Classic opener against Michigan State in New York City. Their only significant loss was floor leader and defensive stopper Marcus Garrett. And the Jayhawks replaced him by bringing in a group of transfers led by Arizona State star Remy Martin, along with a group of talented freshmen that could see the floor right away. Coach Bill Self expects his team to be nervous against the Spartans.