US defender Chris Richards making his mark in German league

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH

AP Sports Writer

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — United States center back Chris Richards is adapting well to life in Europe and has become a regular starter on loan at Hoffenheim. He’s already eyeing a place in parent club Bayern Munich’s first team next season on a squad that’s among the most competitive anywhere. Richards has played 10 times for Bayern but his main impact has been on loan at Hoffenheim with 22 games in two loan spells. Returning to Bayern next season would pit him against some of Europe’s top defenders for scarce starting spots but Richards thinks he can compete at the club.