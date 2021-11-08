Wilson cleared to return to football activities for Seattle

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was cleared to return to football activities barely a month after undergoing surgery on the middle finger of his throwing hand. Wilson’s surgeon, Dr. Steve Shin, released a statement through the team saying he had cleared Wilson for a “full return to play without reservation.” Wilson was hurt in Seattle’s Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams when his hand hit the arm of Aaron Donald. Wilson underwent surgery the next day in Los Angeles and has been diligent about his rehab while still being present around the team.