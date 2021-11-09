Broncos place defenders Strnad, Ojemudia on COVID-19 list

By ARNIE STAPLETON

AP Pro Football Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have placed two more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including inside linebacker Justin Strnad. He’s taken on a bigger role with a rash of injuries at his position. Also going on the COVID-19 list is cornerback Michael Ojemudia who was getting ready to return from a torn hamstring that has sidelined him since August. The moves come one day after backup QB Drew Lock went on the COVID-19 list with a breakthrough infection. The Broncos also placed guard Graham Glasgow on IR with a broken leg and signed guard Austin Schlottmann to their active roster.