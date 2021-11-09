Cal-USC game postponed over positive COVID-19 tests

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California’s game against Southern California has become the first major college football postponed this season because of COVID-19. The game was delayed until Dec. 4 after a series of positive tests in the Golden Bears program. Cal played last week at Arizona without starting quarterback Chase Garbers and six other starters because of positive tests that knocked out 24 players and assistant coaches. The Bears lost 10-3 to Arizona. Cal announced Tuesday that additional players tested positive this week and are unavailable to practice or play. Cal said 99% of its players are vaccinated but the city of Berkeley requires those who test positive to isolate for 10 days regardless of vaccination status.