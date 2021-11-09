Canadiens’ G Price cites substance use for seeking help

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price cites substance use as his reason for voluntarily entering the NHL’s player assistance program more than a month ago. Price issued a statement through the Canadiens and also posted it to his Instagram account, saying he let himself “get to a very dark place and I didn’t have the tools to cope with that struggle.” He said things had reached a point that he needed to prioritize his health for himself and his family. Price rejoined the Canadiens on Sunday, but has yet to practice with the team.