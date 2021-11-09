Cards return to top spot in AP Pro32 poll; Titans at No. 2

By SIMMI BUTTAR

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Despite being short-handed, the Arizona Cardinals returned to the top of the AP Pro32 poll after beating the San Francisco 49ers without quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The Tennessee Titans moved up to No. 2 after topping the Los Angeles Rams while missing star running back Derrick Henry. The Rams fell to No. 4. Despite coming off a bye, the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved up two spots to No. 3. And the Green Bay Packers, who lost at Kansas City after playing without quarterback Aaron Rodgers, dropped three places to No. 5.