Cooke, No. 1 South Carolina women beat No. 5 NC State 66-57

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 17 points top help top-ranked South Carolina beat fifth-ranked North Carolina State 66-57 on Tuesday night. The Gamecocks never trailed in the marquee season-opening matchup of Final Four contenders. Raina Perez and Jakia Brown-Turner were the only Wolfpack players to find any type of offensive rhythm. Each scored 18 points in this one. South Carolina shot 49% for the game. Preseason Associated Press All-American Aliyah Boston blocked five shots and helped control the paint against preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Elissa Cunane. Cunane finished with eight points on 4-for-11 shooting.