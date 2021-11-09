Devils rout Panthers 7-3 as Blackwood wins 1st of season

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Mackenzie Blackwood made 34 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Panthers 7-3 Tuesday night, handing Florida a second-straight regulation loss after it went 11 games without one. Andreas Johnsson scored twice and defensman P.K. Subban had the go-ahead goal as the Devils had their biggest offensive output of the season. Subban’s shot from the point at 18:15 eluded Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight and broke a 3-all tie late in the second period. Florida lost for the first time in regulation against the Rangers on Monday at Madison Square Garden after a 10-0-1 start.