Edwards, No. 13 Kentucky women take over in 2nd half

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Dre’una Edwards scored 20 points, Treasure Hunt added 18 off the bench and No. 13 Kentucky overcame a slow start to defeat Presbyterian 81-53. The Blue Hose led 25-15 after one quarter, hitting 9 of 11 shots, but Kentucky’s preseason All-American Rhyne Howard it a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put the Wildcats on top 38-37 at halftime. Kentucky then went on to score the first 19 points of the second half, with 10 point from Edwards and four by Howard. It was 67-43 entering the fourth quarter. Howard finished with 15 points. Presbyterian was led by Trinity Johnson with 11 points.