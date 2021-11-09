FIFA sets January date for best player award ceremony

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA’s annual awards to honor the world’s best players and coaches in the 2020-21 season will be held on Jan. 17. A virtual ceremony will be hosted from FIFA headquarters in Zurich because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Votes from national team captains and coaches, fans and media worldwide will be collected from Nov. 22 to Dec. 10. The best player awards in 2020 were won by Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich and Lucy Bronze. She played for Lyon and Manchester City that season. The FIFA awards are separate from the Ballon d’Or awards organized by France Football magazine.