Ingram scores 16 in debut, Stanford pulls away from Tarleton

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Harrison Ingram scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Stanford took control midway through the second half to post a 62-50 win over Tarleton State in the season opener for both teams. Jaiden Delaire added 14 points and Lukas Kisunas 12 for the Cardinal. After shooting 36% in the first half, while going 1 for 10 from 3-point range, the Cardinal made five 3s and shot 50% in the second half. Tahj Small and Montre Gipson both had 13 for the Texans.