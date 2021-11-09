Injured Pogba to miss France’s World Cup qualifiers

PARIS (AP) — Paul Pogba will miss France’s World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland because of a right thigh injury. Video footage on French media showed the Manchester United midfielder pull up after taking a shot in training on Monday before hobbling away. Jordan Veretout has come into the squad as a replacement for Pogba. Pogba would likely have started for France in Saturday’s home game against Kazakhstan. The French lead their qualifying group by three points and need one win from their final two games to seal first place and advance automatically to next year’s tournament in Qatar.