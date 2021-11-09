Jets place S Marcus Maye, TE Tyler Kroft on IR

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets placed safety Marcus Maye and tight end Tyler Kroft on injured reserve. Maye is out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon, suffered on a non-contact play early in the third quarter of New York’s 45-30 loss at Indianapolis last Thursday night. Kroft injured his chest in the loss to the Colts, and it’s uncertain how long he’ll be sidelined. New York also signed former Army standout safety Elijah Riley with the team thin at the position. Riley was signed by Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent last year and played in six games the past two seasons.