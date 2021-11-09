Missouri pulls away late to beat Central Michigan 78-68

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Javon Pickett scored 18 points and led five in double figures as Missouri pulled away late to beat Central Michigan 78-68 in the season opener for both teams. Central Michigan used a 12-4 run to pull to 64-62 with 3:22 remaining. Pickett answered with a 3-pointer, Kobe Brown made 5 of 6 free throws and then added a dunk following Amari Davis’ missed 3, and the Tigers led 74-68 with 38 seconds left. Jermaine Jackson Jr. had 19 points and five assists to lead Central Michigan. It was the debut for Chippewas’ coach Tony Barbee, who spent the previous seven seasons on Kentucky’s staff.