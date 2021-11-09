Mitchell scores 27, Jazz pull away to beat Hawks 110-98

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 110-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson scored 16 points apiece for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert added 14 rebounds. Utah shot 51% from the field to beat Atlanta for the second time in five days. Kevin Huerter scored 28 points and Trae Young added 27 to lead the Hawks. Cam Reddish added 16 points while Clint Capela totaled 13 points and 12 rebounds. Atlanta lost despite shooting 51% from 3-point range.