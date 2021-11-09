Namestnikov scores 2, lifts Red Wings to 4-2 win over Oilers

By LARRY LAGE

AP Hockey Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Vladislav Namestnikov scored in each of the first two periods to help the Detroit Red Wings take a three-goal lead as they beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2. The Oilers had won nine of their first 10 games for the first time in franchise history. They went 0 for 2 on the power play after becoming the first team since Pittsburgh in 2007 to open a season with a power-play goal in 10 straight games. The Red Wings have won three straight and their rebuilding efforts finally seem to be paying off.