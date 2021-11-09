Skip to Content
NASCAR’s new champion takes scouting trip to La-La-Land

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — NASCAR champion Kyle Larson is the first driver to get a good look at the site of the season-opening exhibition all-star Busch Light Clash. NASCAR for the first time has moved the invitational from Daytona International Speedway to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Feb. 6 race will be on a quarter-mile asphalt track inside the storied venue. Larson took the trophy he won Sunday in NASCAR’s season finale with him on his promotional tour through Los Angeles. 

