Oh, brother: Heat-Nuggets mess goes from on-court to online

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — The fallout from the scuffle between reigning MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Markieff Morris from the Miami Heat continues. The brothers of the two players who starred in the dustup took their anger to Twitter on Tuesday. The NBA undoubtedly will have more to say as well — with fines, suspensions or both likely to be announced before long. The Heat got angry Monday night when no call was made after they thought Jokic fouled Bam Adebayo. Morris intentionally crashed into Jokic from the side a few seconds later, a foul that referees called flagrant. Jokic then blindsided Morris with a hard shove from behind. Typically the NBA announces sanctions such as fines or suspensions before the next game. That means actions are likely before Wednesday’s games.