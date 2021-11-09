Soccer star Rashford honored for fighting child poverty

LONDON (AP) — Soccer star Marcus Rashford has received an honorary award from Prince William for his successful campaign to provide free meals to disadvantaged children during the pandemic. Rashford, 24, was made an MBE, or Member of the Order of the British Empire, on Tuesday during a ceremony at Windsor Castle. The England and Manchester United striker waged a high-profile campaign last year to persuade the Conservative government it should extend free meal vouchers to vulnerable young people throughout the summer school holidays. Rashford’s campaign drew on his own experiences as a Black child growing up in a low-income household in Britain. His efforts led to a U-turn on the meal vouchers debate from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and benefited more than 1 million children.