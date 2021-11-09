Woodson rekindles Kinght memories as new coaches make debuts

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Fans started filing into Indiana’s Assembly Hall as soon as the doors swung open. They couldn’t wait to see what wrinkles new Indiana coach Mike Woodson has on offense or the effort his team would play with on defense. There are nearly five dozen new coaches in the top tier of men’s college basketball this eason. Woodson is back at his alma mater trying to return Indiana to the elite programs of the sport New coaches at Arizona, North Carolina, Texas and Oklahoma are also getting started.