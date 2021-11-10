Cardano-Hillary leads No. 9 Indiana women past Butler 86-63

By MARK AMBROGI

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nicole Cardano-Hillary scored 29 points to lead No. 8 Indiana to an 86-63 victory over Butler. Cardano-Hillary shot 11 for 12 from the field, including 7 for 8 on 3-pointers, and had six rebounds and five assists to lead the Hoosiers, who shot 52%. Grace Berger added 18 points on 9-for-15 shooting, Mackenzie Holmes had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Ali Patberg had 10 assists. Alex Richard scored 20 points on 10-for-13 shooting and Zoe Jackson added 18 points for Butler. The Bulldogs shot 50% but committed 18 turnovers.