Chiellini latest Italy injury ahead of World Cup qualifiers

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Italy’s injury problems continued to pile up as captain Giorgio Chiellini became the latest player to withdraw from the squad ahead of its final World Cup qualifiers. Forward Ciro Immobile and midfielders Nicolò Zaniolo and Lorenzo Pellegrini pulled out of the squad earlier this week. The good news for Italy coach Roberto Mancini is that midfielder Nicolò Barella has recovered. Italy plays Switzerland in Rome on Friday. The two teams have 14 points each atop Group C. Only the first-place finisher gets a direct spot into next year’s finals in Qatar. Italy also plays Northern Ireland next Monday.