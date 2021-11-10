Full house: F1 is Brazil’s biggest event since pandemic hit

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Formula One will have a full house for its return to Brazil this weekend in Sao Paulo. Organizers of the race at Interlagos and local authorities say all 170,000 tickets have been sold for the three days of action. This will be the biggest total attendance for an event in Brazil since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The country has reported more than 610,000 deaths from the coronavirus but the rate has sharply reduced due to vaccination efforts. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen leads Mercedes driver and defending champion Lewis Hamilton in the championship by 19 points with four races left.