Gaston rewarded with 1st call up to France’s Davis Cup team

PARIS (AP) — Hugo Gaston has been rewarded for some impressive performances at last week’s Paris Masters with a first call up to France’s Davis Cup team. Gaston reached the quarterfinals at the indoor event and lost to No. 2 Daniil Medvedev after having set points in the first set. The 21-year-old Gaston jumped up 36 places in the rankings to No. 67. Veterans Richard Gasquet and Adrian Mannarino were also selected for singles with Grand-Slam winning partners Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in doubles. The versatile Arthur Rinderknech is also selected. France is in Group C with Britain and the Czech Republic for the Nov. 25-Dec. 5 tournament.