Langer vying for sixth Schwab Cup season championship

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Bernhard Langer is again in a familiar as the frontrunner to win another Schwab Cup title. The 64-year-old is one of four players with a chance to win this weekend at Phoenix Country Club, with Jim Furyk, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Ernie Else. Langer has multiple scenarios to win the season-long Schwab Cup for the sixth time, from winning the Charles Schwab Championship to finishing 35th, depending how the other contenders end up. Langer has won the Schwab Cup five times, including four of the last six titles.