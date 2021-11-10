Lundy scores 23, Penn State wins in Shrewsberry’s debut

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Seth Lundy scored 23 points, Sam Sessoms scored 17, and John Harrar added 16 points as Penn State defeated Youngstown State 75-59 on Wednesday night, giving Micah Shrewsberry his first victory as a head coach. Penn State led 26-23 with 5:55 remaining in the first half before Jaheam Cornwall hit a 3-pointer and the Nittany Lions quickly pushed the lead to 10 points. After leading 35-26 at halftime, Lundy opened the second half scoring with a 3-pointer and the lead reached 16 a few minutes later when he hit another trey. Lundy finished 3 of 5 on 3-pointers.